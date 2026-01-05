Journey, Foreigner tribute show coming to the Egyptian Theatre

The music of Journey and Foreigner will go head to head in “Clash of the Tribute Bands: Journey vs. Foreigner,” on Friday, Jan. 16 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb.

LP Vinyl’s Escape – Ultimate Journey Show, and Feels Like The First Time – America’s #1 Tribute To Foreigner, will alternate sets, playing each band’s biggest arena rock hits, like “Feels Like the First Time,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Urgent,” “Lights,” “Cold as Ice,” “Who’s Crying Now” and many more. The show will end with both bands coming together for the ultimate jam session.

Tickets start at $40.

For more information or to purchase tickets to these shows, visit egyptiantheatre.org.