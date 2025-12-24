5 Things to Do: Led Zeppelin tribute show, ‘Happy Noon Year!’ and more this week in Kendall County

- Happy Noon Year (Montgomery): The Oswegoland Park District will host a special “New Year’s Eve” party from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31 at Boulder Point in Montgomery. There will be a countdown and balloon drop at noon. This is a family friendly event. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- New Year’s Eve party at Pinz (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will host a New Year’s Eve party at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The party rolls on until 2 a.m. Jan. 1. The event will include a food buffet, DJ, karaoke, drinks, party favors, a balloon drop and more. Tickets are $45. Click here for more information.
- Led Zeppelin tribute show (Sandwich): Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform at the Sandwich Opera House at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. Tickets start at $29. This is an all-ages show. Click here for more information.
- Edith Farnsworth Holiday House Tour (Plano): Take a tour of the decorated Edith Farnsworth House in Plano. Tours are available on Saturday, Dec. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 28. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Deck the Trees Holiday Walk (Yorkville): Stroll through this festive display in Town Square Park of 30 trees, each beautifully decorated for Christmas. The trees will be on display through Jan. 4.
The Scene