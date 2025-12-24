Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Led Zeppelin tribute show, ‘Happy Noon Year!’ and more this week in Kendall County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 31, Oswegoland Park District’s Boulder Point Recreation Center, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, Ring in the NOON year with this family friendly event where kids of all ages can enjoy New Year’s Eve! Burn off some energy playing in the gym, make a party favor, or grab a snack. This NOON year will be complete with a countdown and balloon drop at noon.

  1. Happy Noon Year (Montgomery): The Oswegoland Park District will host a special “New Year’s Eve” party from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31 at Boulder Point in Montgomery. There will be a countdown and balloon drop at noon. This is a family friendly event. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. New Year’s Eve party at Pinz (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will host a New Year’s Eve party at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The party rolls on until 2 a.m. Jan. 1. The event will include a food buffet, DJ, karaoke, drinks, party favors, a balloon drop and more. Tickets are $45. Click here for more information.
  3. Led Zeppelin tribute show (Sandwich): Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform at the Sandwich Opera House at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. Tickets start at $29. This is an all-ages show. Click here for more information.
  4. Edith Farnsworth Holiday House Tour (Plano): Take a tour of the decorated Edith Farnsworth House in Plano. Tours are available on Saturday, Dec. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 28. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Deck the Trees Holiday Walk (Yorkville): Stroll through this festive display in Town Square Park of 30 trees, each beautifully decorated for Christmas. The trees will be on display through Jan. 4.
