5 Things to Do: Led Zeppelin tribute show, ‘Happy Noon Year!’ and more this week in Kendall County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 31, Oswegoland Park District’s Boulder Point Recreation Center, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, Ring in the NOON year with this family friendly event where kids of all ages can enjoy New Year’s Eve! Burn off some energy playing in the gym, make a party favor, or grab a snack. This NOON year will be complete with a countdown and balloon drop at noon. (Graphic provided by the Oswegoland Park District)