Storybook Cafe opens in downtown Geneva

The brand-new Storybrook Cafe is opening in downtown Geneva on Sunday, Dec. 21. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

Owners Nighum Abbas and Sara Vora are passionate about crafting exceptional experiences in every cup and bite, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Storybook Cafe offers authentic matcha lattes made with premium Japanese green tea, artisan pastries baked fresh daily and more, bringing together global flavors with local charm.

The owners believe great coffee and tea should be both exceptional and ethical, sourcing authentic matcha directly from Japan and select coffee beans from sustainable, fair-trade farms.

The Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for Storybook Cafe, 407 S. 3rd St., Suite 150 in Geneva Dec. 18.

Abbas and Vora cut the ribbon, held by their husbands Wahaj Khan and Omar Dhorajjwala. Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns attended the event joined by family, friends, Geneva Chamber staff and ambassadors.

For more information on this business, visit their website at storybookcafegeneva.com.