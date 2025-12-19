Shaw Local

Paramount Theatre’s hit musical ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ extended due to popular demand

Garrett Forrestal (center) plays Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, the inaugural production at Paramount Theatre’s new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. Performances have already been extended through December 29, 2024 due to popular demand. Also pictured (behind, from left): Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Christopher Wren as Carl Perkins and Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley. Tickets: paramountaurora.com or (630) 896-6666. Credit: Liz Lauren

By Shaw Local News Network

Previously set to run through Jan. 4, Chicagoland audiences can look forward to Million Dollar Quartet" rocking Paramount’s Stolp Island Theatre in Aurora for three more months from March 4-May 31.

See Paramount’s wildly acclaimed, immersive staging of “Million Dollar Quartet” before it’s gone. All remaining performances in 2025 are sold out, but tickets for spring extension performances go on sale today, exclusively to Paramount’s 2025-26 season subscribers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. All seats are $76.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

Performance days and times March 4-May 31 are Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Paramount’s Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora, is surrounded by new restaurants and easy, affordable parking.

