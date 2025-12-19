Comedian John Crist coming to Rialto Square Theatre this January

Comedian John Crist will perform at downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

One of the fastest-rising comedians in the country, John Crist, will perform at downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

Crist has more than one billion video views, more than 7.9 million fans on social media, has sold out shows from coast to coast and continuously charts as one of Pollstar’s Top 10 Global Touring Comedians, according to a news release from the theatre.

His latest comedy special “John Crist: Emotional Support” (Feb. 18), showcases his skills in delivering witty, pop culture commentary through clean humor. Filmed just six miles from his childhood home in Lilburn, Georgia, “John Crist: Emotional Support” sees the viral comedian diving into the ever-changing dynamics of growing up Christian in the 90s, navigating family group texts, mediating fights on the neighborhood Facebook page and more.

Crist’s “Net Positive” podcast regularly charts on Spotify and Apple’s top podcast charts and is filmed in downtown Nashville. It has featured a variety of guests including Matt Rife, Leanne Morgan, Michael W. Smith, Creed Lead Singer Scott Stapp, Dave Ramsey, Kirk Herbstreit, David Crowder, Brett Cooper, Breland, Ernest, Trey Kennedy, Tyler Hubbard, Warren Zeiders, Chelcie Lynn (“Trailer Trash Tammy”), Michael Knowles, John Delony, Clay Travis, Jenn Johnson, Matt Walsh and more.

Earlier this year, Crist made his late-night debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and has made appearances on ESPN’s SEC Network “SEC Gameday” as a co-host, “Good Morning America,” SHERRI, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports, Buzzfeed and Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” just to name a few. For more information, visit johncristcomedy.com.

Tickets start at $33.75 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

