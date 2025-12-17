5 things to do in McHenry County: Luminary Nights in Crystal Lake, ‘The Nutcracker’ performances

- Luminary Nights (Crystal Lake): Stroll through downtown Crystal Lake from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18 for the final Luminary Night of the season. Enjoy luminaries on Williams Street, Christmas Tree Lane and Brink & Grant Street, while shopping at local retailers, who are open extended hours. Click here for more information.
- “The Nutcracker” (Woodstock): The Judith Svalander Dance Theatre presents the holiday classic ballet at the Woodstock Opera House Dec. 19-21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Nutcracker” (Crystal Lake): Engage Dance Academy presents the classic holiday ballet at Raue Center for the Arts Dec. 19-21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Indoor Farmers Market at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Visit the historic Dole Mansion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 to support local artisans and small businesses while shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts. Click here for more information.
- Tributes to Creed & Godsmack (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry will host tributes to ‘90s rock bands Creed and Godsmack on Saturday, Dec. 20. Two great bands on one night. Tickets start at $15. Click here for more information.
The Scene