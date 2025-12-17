Shaw Local

5 things to do in McHenry County: Luminary Nights in Crystal Lake, ‘The Nutcracker’ performances

The Frozen Robins sing during Crystal Lake's Luminary Nights on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in downtown Crystal Lake. The snowy night featured sidewalks lite luminaries, holiday shopping and a visit to the Santa House.

  1. Luminary Nights (Crystal Lake): Stroll through downtown Crystal Lake from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18 for the final Luminary Night of the season. Enjoy luminaries on Williams Street, Christmas Tree Lane and Brink & Grant Street, while shopping at local retailers, who are open extended hours. Click here for more information.
  2. “The Nutcracker” (Woodstock): The Judith Svalander Dance Theatre presents the holiday classic ballet at the Woodstock Opera House Dec. 19-21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. “The Nutcracker” (Crystal Lake): Engage Dance Academy presents the classic holiday ballet at Raue Center for the Arts Dec. 19-21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Indoor Farmers Market at The Dole (Crystal Lake): Visit the historic Dole Mansion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 to support local artisans and small businesses while shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts. Click here for more information.
  5. Tributes to Creed & Godsmack (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry will host tributes to ‘90s rock bands Creed and Godsmack on Saturday, Dec. 20. Two great bands on one night. Tickets start at $15. Click here for more information.
