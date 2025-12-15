Still time to catch ‘The Nutcracker,’ holiday musicals at suburban theatres

Salt Creek Ballet will present the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker" at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage Dec. 19-21, 2025. (Photo provided)

Stages across northern Illinois are glowing in the magic of the holidays for a few more weeks. You don’t have to fight downtown Chicago traffic to see high-quality musicals and plays. The suburbs and regional venues are home to some amazing professional (and amateur) theaters.

From the Fox Valley to the North Shore, theaters are will continue to dazzle audiences with everything from traditional productions of “The Nutcracker” to festive musicals and plays, for a few more performances.

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Radio Play

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

This year is the last time the Rialto will host this special holiday tradition of local radio talents performing this classic tale live.

For more information or to purchase tickets to these shows, visit rialtosquare.com.

The Paramount Theatre – Aurora

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”

Nov. 12 - Jan. 11

This family favorite holiday performance tells the story of two GIs who return from WWII to become a talented song-and-dance team. The duo meets up with a pair of talented sisters in a Vermont ski resort that is owned by the men’s former General. The show features epic dances, exquisite costumes and holiday music. Tickets start at $31 when purchased in person.

Visit paramountaurora.com for tickets and more information.

Drury Lane Theatre – Oakbrook Terrace

“Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol”

Nov. 28 - Dec. 27

This holiday classic tells the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas who visit him one fateful evening. Ticket prices are $42-$62.

Visit drurylanetheatre.com for times, tickets and more information.

The Marriott Theatre – Lincolnshire

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”

Nov. 5 - Jan. 4

A holiday spin on the musical about the night that music legends Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together on Dec. 4, 1956 for an impromptu jam session at Sun Records Studio in Memphis. Ticket prices vary depending on show date.

Visit marriotttheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre – Arlington Heights

“A Christmas Carol”

Nov. 25 - Dec. 24

Both children and adults will be featured in this classic holiday tale that all ages will love.

Tickets are $25 for students and $49 for adults.

Visit metropolisarts.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

McAninch Arts Center – Glen Ellyn

“Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley”

Nov. 20 - Dec. 21, Thursdays through Sundays

This show is the final chapter in the Pemberley trilogy, which tells the story about siblings who come together for the holidays and shenanigans that ensue in this charming tale. Tickets are $45 for adults and $43 for seniors.

“The Nutcracker”

Salt Creek Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 19 - Sunday, Dec. 21. Tickets are $47 for adults and $37 for youth.

Visit atthemac.org for more information or to purchase tickets to these shows.