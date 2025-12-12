‘Dean-Z: The Ultimate Elvis Christmas’ to shake up Rialto Square Theatre

Dean Z will bring “The Ultimate Elvis Christmas” show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Celebrate the holidays with a special performance by Dean Z, who will bring “The Ultimate Elvis Christmas” show Saturday, Dec. 20.

Get ready to rock into the holiday spirit when award-winning and internationally acclaimed entertainer Dean Z, alongside his high energy band and the Dynamite Singers as they present your favorite rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and swing holiday hits - spanning Christmas standards made famous by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Brenda Lee, Dean Martin, The Ronettes and more.

Tribute artist Dean Z will perform classic songs from all of the different eras of Elvis’ musical career. His cast consists of 15 individuals, including a dynamic rhythm section comprised of four musicians, a soulful horn section featuring four instrumentalists and an impressive vocal contingent consisting of four male singers and three female vocalists.

Ticket prices begin at $35 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.