5 Things to Do: Taylor Swift tribute at The Dixon, Holiday Lights in Rock Falls and more

Iconic Christmas characters rise towards the sky Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Centennial Park in Rock Falls.

Iconic Christmas characters rise toward the sky Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

  1. Taylorville: A Taylor Swift Tribute (Dixon): Taylorville, a tribute to Taylor Swift, will celebrate the pop icon’s birthday with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Tickets start at $25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home Community Christmas (Dixon): Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves and more for holiday food, fun and free photos from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Click here for more information.
  3. Holiday Light Display (Rock Falls): Santa, Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf will visit Centennial Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 to meet with children. After taking photos, stroll through the park and enjoy all of the lighted displays. Click here for more information.
  4. Holiday movie at The Dixon Theatre (Dixon): The Dixon Theatre will show the holiday classic “Home Alone” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
  5. “Scrooge the Comedy” (Mt. Morris): White Pines Lodge will host performances of “Scrooge the Comedy,” its annual holiday tradition. Check out a matinee or evening show on Friday and Saturday Dec. 12-13. Tickets start at $62. Click here for more information.
