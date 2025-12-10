5 Things to Do: Taylor Swift tribute at The Dixon, Holiday Lights in Rock Falls and more

- Taylorville: A Taylor Swift Tribute (Dixon): Taylorville, a tribute to Taylor Swift, will celebrate the pop icon’s birthday with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Tickets start at $25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home Community Christmas (Dixon): Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves and more for holiday food, fun and free photos from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Click here for more information.
- Holiday Light Display (Rock Falls): Santa, Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf will visit Centennial Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 to meet with children. After taking photos, stroll through the park and enjoy all of the lighted displays. Click here for more information.
- Holiday movie at The Dixon Theatre (Dixon): The Dixon Theatre will show the holiday classic “Home Alone” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
- “Scrooge the Comedy” (Mt. Morris): White Pines Lodge will host performances of “Scrooge the Comedy,” its annual holiday tradition. Check out a matinee or evening show on Friday and Saturday Dec. 12-13. Tickets start at $62. Click here for more information.
The Scene