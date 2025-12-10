5 things to do in McHenry County: Barn Dance, holiday music & comedy this weekend

- Barn Dance (Crystal Lake): The Crystal Lake Park District will host this themed dance for adults 21 and over from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 at Main Beach Pavilion. Beginner line dance lessons begin at 6:40 p.m. before open dancing begins. Water and light refreshments will be provided. Visit the park district’s website for more information.
- Live comedy at Raue Center (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host ‘Jingle Belles’ live comedy show, featuring Ana Belaval from WGN-TV. This event, which is for ages 18 and up, is at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. Click here for more information and tickets.
- Live music at Raue Center (Crystal Lake): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and Classic Blast’s “Dark Side of the Yule” is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Visit rauecenter.org for tickets and more information.
- “The Nutcracker” (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House will host performances of the classic holiday ballet, courtesy of Julia Svalander Dance Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-14. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Heart of the Fox On Ice (McHenry): Meet U.S. national figure skating competitor and McHenry native Brooke Gewalt from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at the McHenry Riverwalk. Enjoy live skating demos, autograph signing, photos and family-friendly holiday fun. Click here for more information about this free event.
