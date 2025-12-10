Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 things to do in McHenry County: Barn Dance, holiday music & comedy this weekend

Classical Blast, an innovative group known for blending classic rock with the magic of Christmas, will perform “Dark Side of the Yule” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

Classical Blast, an innovative group known for blending classic rock with the magic of Christmas, will perform “Dark Side of the Yule” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Barn Dance (Crystal Lake): The Crystal Lake Park District will host this themed dance for adults 21 and over from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 at Main Beach Pavilion. Beginner line dance lessons begin at 6:40 p.m. before open dancing begins. Water and light refreshments will be provided. Visit the park district’s website for more information.
  2. Live comedy at Raue Center (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host ‘Jingle Belles’ live comedy show, featuring Ana Belaval from WGN-TV. This event, which is for ages 18 and up, is at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. Click here for more information and tickets.
  3. Live music at Raue Center (Crystal Lake): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and Classic Blast’s “Dark Side of the Yule” is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Visit rauecenter.org for tickets and more information.
  4. “The Nutcracker” (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House will host performances of the classic holiday ballet, courtesy of Julia Svalander Dance Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-14. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Heart of the Fox On Ice (McHenry): Meet U.S. national figure skating competitor and McHenry native Brooke Gewalt from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at the McHenry Riverwalk. Enjoy live skating demos, autograph signing, photos and family-friendly holiday fun. Click here for more information about this free event.
5 Things to DoMcHenry CountyThe SceneThe Scene - McHenry CountyMcHenry County Front Headlines