The Greggory in South Barrington named a top 50 steak restaurant in North America

Chef José Sosa pulls a prime rib off the rotisserie at The Greggory in South Barrington. (Rick West)

Less than a year after opening, The Greggory in South Barrington has been named one of the 50 best steak restaurants in North America.

The #33 ranking comes from Upper Cut Media House Ltd., a London-based media company behind the global ranking World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

Classic steak frites is served with a cognac peppercorn sauce at The Greggory. Courtesy of Mistey Nguyen

More than 1,200 restaurants are reviewed worldwide by the organization each year, with 50 selected in North America. The awards honor those who operate with innovation, global orientation and a culinary vision beyond traditional steakhouse conventions.

Gregg Horan, one of three partners in the Hearth Hospitality Group restaurant, said they “couldn’t be more thrilled” with the recognition.

“We’re extremely honored and humbled to be recognized with this honor before even hitting our one-year anniversary,” Horan said in a news release. “Our team has spent decades working in some of the greatest steak restaurants in the U.S., and when we branched out to create our own, we wanted to present something that honored classic traditions but also delivered our own creative innovation and interpretations in a more modern context.”

The Greggory at the Arboretum of South Barrington (Photo provided by Kyle Flubacker)

The eatery opened in March in the Arboretum of South Barrington, and is led by seasoned restaurateurs and partners Horan, Bill Veremis and Executive Chef José Sosa, whose collective backgrounds include years spent with the Gibsons Restaurant Group, Rosewood Steakhouse, RL, Polo Bar New York and more.

The Greggory was the only strictly suburban entry on the list. Chicago restaurants Asador Bastian (#1), Bavette’s (#14), Swift & Sons (#21) and Gibsons Italia (#42) also placed, as did Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse (#47), which has locations in Chicago, Oak Brook and Rosemont.

A sophisticated dining room features views of the show kitchen at The Greggory in South Barrington. (Photo provided by Kyle Flubacker )

“Our mission is to highlight the restaurants that not only serve exceptional meat, but also possess a clear identity, embrace innovation and aim to compete at a world-class level,” Ekkehard Knobelspies, founder and publisher of World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants said in the release. “These are the restaurants that define what a contemporary steak restaurant, and not a traditional steakhouse, must look like today.”

The Greggory is centered around live-fire cooking in an open-show kitchen with a menu that includes dishes such as bone-in prime rib, Slagel Farms rotisserie chicken and Mediterranean sea bass. The dry-aged steak program features cuts such as the Wagyu Senku tomahawk and Heidner’s cut prime bone-in filet.

Fresh seafood is sourced daily and includes market oysters, a signature seafood tower, charred Maine half lobster and a selection of handcrafted pastas.

The Greggory is at 100 W. Higgins Road, Unit C-1. Reservations are available via OpenTable.