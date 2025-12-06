Holiday magic comes alive at The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva

Winter at The Abbey Resort near Lake Geneva (ADRIENNE MARIE)

The most wonderful time of the year is even more magical at The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva, where family traditions, festive celebrations and lakeside charm create a perfect winter getaway.

From Thanksgiving dinner to Santa’s landing and sparkling New Year’s Eve celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

Enjoy ice skating at The Abbey Resort near Lake Geneva. (Photo provided by The Abbey Resort. )

The festivities continue through New Year’s, with events and experiences fit the entire family.

Abbey Elf Workshop – Fridays & Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas

Follow Santa’s Lane to the Elf Workshop, where kids can roll into the holiday spirit with games, crafts, and seasonal activities. With new surprises each week, it’s a favorite stop for children—and the young at heart. (Some activities may be fee-based).

Rise & Shine… Surprise Santa Visit! – Sundays between Thanksgiving and Christmas from 9–10 a.m.

Start your Sunday morning with holiday sing-alongs, balloon creations and sweet treats, then experience the big moment when Santa makes his surprise appearance at 10 a.m. in the Lobby Fireplace area.

Brunch with Santa – Sundays through Dec. 21 and Christmas Day from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Enjoy The Abbey’s Harborside Champagne Brunch at 240 West, where Santa himself stops by to greet guests, take photos, and hear every Christmas wish. He’ll also join guests for Christmas Day Brunch, offering a festive feast for all.$50 adults / $25 children (ages 4–12)Menu coming soon.

Holiday Dining & New Year’s Celebrations

The season continues with a Christmas Eve Prix Fixe Dinner from 4-9 p.m., a Christmas Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring two experiences: the Family “Get Your Game On” Party & Dinner and an elegant Prix Fixe Dinner at 240 West, capped by music and festivities at Waterfront.

Relax & Rejuvenate at Avani Spa

Between the celebrations, guests can unwind at Avani Spa, where cozy tranquility meets winter wellness. Treat yourself to rejuvenating massages, body rituals and seasonal therapies before relaxing in the Atrium pool, sauna, salt and steam rooms and outdoor lounge areas.

For more information, visit theabbeyresort.com or call 1-800-709-1323.