Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar brings holiday cheer to Port Barrington

The holiday season is getting a spirited new twist with the debut of Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar, opening Dec. 4 at Pier 91, 99 Kazimour Drive in Port Barrington.

Nestled along the Fox River just outside downtown Barrington, Captain Santa’s Pop-Up transforms more than 4,000 square feet into an immersive Christmas wonderland, brimming with twinkling lights, festive décor, themed cocktails, and photo-worthy backdrops at every turn. From family-friendly fun by day to adults-only festivities at night, this all-ages experience blends nostalgia, creativity and community in a way that makes every visit feel like Christmas Eve.

“We wanted to create something truly magical for families and friends, a place where everyone can share in the joy of the season, from daytime cocoa and sweet treats to festive nightcaps under the lights,” said Michelle Streit, co-owner of Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar and No Wake Bar & Grill. “Every inch of this space has been designed to capture the wonder and warmth of the holidays.”

Guests can choose from the following ticketed options:

General Admission, $10, includes a welcome drink in a keepsake glass for guests 21+ or a welcome treat for guests under 21. Move freely throughout the space and enjoy the festive atmosphere. General admission includes standing room only with walk-around mingling and high-top tables. Enjoy a full lineup of signature handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, holiday music, and Saturday Santa meet-and-greets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It also includes access to the Holiday Game Lounge, featuring table games, board games and Jenga for all ages. For an added touch of magic, step into Captain Santa’s Secret Speakeasy, a cozy cocktail and whiskey lounge area offering a more intimate, tucked-away experience. A full dining menu is available next door at No Wake Bar & Grill, making it easy to enjoy a full meal before or after the festivities.

Reserved Table Experience, $40 for up to four guests for a 2-hour table reservation. $10 per additional guest up to 8 total. Includes access to all General Admission offerings, plus a dedicated server, cozy table seatings and access to an exclusive Captain Santa food and drink menu.

VIP Boat Experience, $250, up to 10 guests, includes access to all General Admission offerings, plus a two-hour private reservation aboard Captain Santa’s Pontoon Boat. Parked and decorated inside the pop-up, guests will receive a choice of a complimentary champagne toast or cocoa bar, an exclusive Captain Santa food and drink menu and your own festive space with a nautical twist.

Private Corporate Events, Captain Santa’s pop-up is available for holiday parties, team celebrations, or the ultimate night out. To RSVP, email info@captainsantaspopupbar.com.

A Holiday Experience with Heart and History

The inspiration behind Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar stems from one of the Midwest’s most heartwarming holiday legends - Capt. Herman “Captain Santa” Schuenemann, skipper of what was known as the Christmas Tree Ship.

Each December in the early 1900s, Captain Schuenemann sailed from northern Wisconsin to Chicago, his ship loaded with evergreens to deliver Christmas trees to families in need along the Great Lakes. His generosity and spirit of giving earned him the beloved nickname “Captain Santa.”

“The story of Captain Santa captures exactly what this season is about,” Streit added. “We wanted to bring that legacy to life on the Fox River, blending the history of the Great Lakes with a little modern-day holiday magic.”

Additionally, a vintage sleigh, echoing the early-20th-century tradition of horse-drawn sleigh parades on Chicago’s snow-covered boulevards, anchors a festive photo spot inside the Captain Santa space, adding even more authentic, historical charm.

Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar will run through Jan. 4, 2026. Hours are Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The venue is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. After 8 p.m., the whole pop-up becomes 21+ only.

To cap off the season, Captain Santa will host a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, featuring live music by Brass on Fire, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert bar, dancing, and a midnight champagne toast. Table reservations are available now.

“The goal is to make every guest feel like they’ve stepped inside the spirit of Christmas,” concluded Streit. “From the glow of the lights to the laughter of families and friends, Captain Santa’s Pop-Up is all about connection and joy.”

Follow Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar at @CaptainSantasPopUpBar for event updates, workshops, activations and entertainment throughout the duration of the Pop-Up!

For information, visit captainsantaspopupbar.com.