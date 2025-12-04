5 Things to Do: Dixon Christmas Walk, Laugh Out Loud Comedy, Sights & Sounds in Sterling

- Laugh Out Loud Comedy (Dixon): Four hilarious comedians will perform at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4. Comedian Lee Hardin will headline. Visit dixonstageleft.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Dixon Christmas Walk (Dixon): Kick off the holidays in Dixon with this beloved family event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 in downtown Dixon. Activities include live music and performances, tree lighting, Santa visits and much more. Visit discoverdixon.com/events/christmas-walk for more information.
- Sterling Sights & Sounds (Sterling): Downtown Sterling will come alive with holiday spirit during this event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5. The event will have late night shopping, dining, activities, Santa visits and the annual tree lighting. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org for more information.
- Dixon Municipal Band Christmas Concert (Dixon): This free concert from the Dixon Municipal Band begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Drive-thru Holiday Light Display (Rock Falls): Get into the holiday spirit as you drive through Centennial Park in Rock Falls between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. to see all of the holiday lights and displays. Admission is free. The light show is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27.
The Scene