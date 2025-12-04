Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Dixon Christmas Walk, Laugh Out Loud Comedy, Sights & Sounds in Sterling

The Dixon High School madrigal singers entertain the crowd Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in downtown Dixon for the annual Christmas Walk.

The Dixon High School madrigal singers entertain the crowd Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in downtown Dixon for the annual Christmas Walk. (Alex T. Paschal)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Laugh Out Loud Comedy (Dixon): Four hilarious comedians will perform at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4. Comedian Lee Hardin will headline. Visit dixonstageleft.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Dixon Christmas Walk (Dixon): Kick off the holidays in Dixon with this beloved family event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 in downtown Dixon. Activities include live music and performances, tree lighting, Santa visits and much more. Visit discoverdixon.com/events/christmas-walk for more information.
  3. Sterling Sights & Sounds (Sterling): Downtown Sterling will come alive with holiday spirit during this event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5. The event will have late night shopping, dining, activities, Santa visits and the annual tree lighting. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org for more information.
  4. Dixon Municipal Band Christmas Concert (Dixon): This free concert from the Dixon Municipal Band begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  5. Drive-thru Holiday Light Display (Rock Falls): Get into the holiday spirit as you drive through Centennial Park in Rock Falls between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. to see all of the holiday lights and displays. Admission is free. The light show is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27.
The SceneEntertainmentSauk Valley5 Things to DoThe Scene - Sauk ValleySauk Valley Front Headlines