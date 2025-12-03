5 things to do in McHenry County: Christmas events happening throughout this weekend!

- Ladies Night Out Sparkle & Shop (Woodstock): Visit the Woodstock Square from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4 and enjoy pop-up specials from local merchants, a drink ticket, raffle ticket, tote bag and more while celebrating the season with girlfriends. Guests are encouraged to dress in glamorous, sparkly and festive attire. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Axiom Brass Holiday Concert (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House will host this holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5. The Chicago-based quintet reimagines holiday tradition through classical masterpieces, new works and festive favorites. Tickets start at $25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- A Very Merry Huntley (Huntley): This festive event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Huntley Town Square features train rides, shopping, fireworks, Santa and the lighting of the town square. Click here for more information.
- Home for the Holidays: Where History Feels Like Home (Union): The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum in Union will host this free event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. The whole family will enjoy festive fun, treats and holiday cheer. Santa will be there for photos between 10 a.m.-1 p.m, the Dickens Carollers will perform from 1-2 p.m. and then Santa returns from 2:30-4 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Merry Cary Holiday Parade & Festival (Cary): Downtown Cary will be transformed into a winter wonderland on Sunday, Dec. 7. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Main Street, followed by a petting zoo, Santa visits, family activities and more. Click here for more information.
