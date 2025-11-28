Acclaimed pianist Jim Brickman to bring holiday show to Egyptian Theatre

Jim Brickman will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Celebrate the holiday season with pianist Jim Brickman as he brings “The Gift of Christmas” show the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Dec. 12.

The world-renowned pianist and composer returns to the stage with a heartwarming concert experience that celebrates the season through music, storytelling and holiday cheer.

“The Gift of Christmas” celebrates the gift of family, friends, peace and love — all wrapped up in the sounds of the season only Brickman and his piano can provide, according to a news release from the theatre.

Audiences will be treated to a captivating blend of timeless holiday classics and Brickman’s greatest hits, including “The Gift,” “Love of My Life,” “Destiny,” and “Valentine.”

The evening will also feature joyful surprises as well as moments of laughter and connection that have become hallmarks of Brickman’s live performances.

Known for his signature style that combines heartfelt melodies with engaging storytelling, Brickman creates an atmosphere that transports audiences into the true spirit of Christmas. Whether attending with friends, family, or loved ones, this concert promises to be an unforgettable holiday tradition.

Tickets are available now at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1215. The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.