5 things to do in McHenry County: Holiday parades, tribute bands to the Eagles, Stevie Ray Vaughn this weekend

- Woodstock Lighting of the Square (Woodstock): Woodstock’s historic Square will light up from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28. The lighting ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and Santa will arrive just before it starts. Additional family-friendly events and activities will be planned throughout the evening. Click here for more information.
- Heartache Tonight (Crystal Lake): This Eagles tribute band will perform at Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Tickets start at $28. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Festival of Lights Parade (Crystal Lake): This festive event will kick off the holidays in downtown Crystal Lake from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. After the parade, stick around for the lighting of the community Christmas tree in the Brink Street Market courtyard. Click here for more information.
- McHenry Riverwalk District Holiday Market (McHenry): Shop for your family and friends at this holiday market at the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 6. Click here for more information.
- ZZ Top/Stevie Ray Vaughn/Kenny Chesney tribute bands (McHenry): Tribute acts Eliminator and Wall of Denial will perform at The Vixen in McHenry Friday, Nov. 28. Kenny Live – The Chesney Experience will perform Saturday, Nov. 29. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets to these shows.
