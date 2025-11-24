Sinfonietta DuPage’s fall concert Nov. 25 at Lombard’s Peace Church

Sinfonietta DuPage's fall concert will feature guest Brazilian cellist Leonardo Altino in Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta DuPage )

The Sinfonietta DuPage will present its Fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Peace Church in Lombard.

According to a news release, the concert will feature guest Brazilian cellist Leonardo Altino in Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1. Altino has appeared as concerto soloist and in solo recitals throughout the world.

The Sinfonietta DuPage orchestra will also perform Louise Farrenc’s Sympony No. 1 and Overture Der Schaupiedirektor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Peace Church is located at 21W500 Butterfield Road, Lombard.

Tickets are available only at the door. Adult admission is $22 and students and seniors are $12. Information can be found through the SBC website sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

Parking is free and there is ample intimate seating.