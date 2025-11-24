Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Sinfonietta DuPage’s fall concert Nov. 25 at Lombard’s Peace Church

Sinfonietta DuPage's fall concert will feature guest Brazilian cellist Leonardo Altino in Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1.

Sinfonietta DuPage's fall concert will feature guest Brazilian cellist Leonardo Altino in Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta DuPage )

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sinfonietta DuPage will present its Fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Peace Church in Lombard.

According to a news release, the concert will feature guest Brazilian cellist Leonardo Altino in Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1. Altino has appeared as concerto soloist and in solo recitals throughout the world.

The Sinfonietta DuPage orchestra will also perform Louise Farrenc’s Sympony No. 1 and Overture Der Schaupiedirektor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Peace Church is located at 21W500 Butterfield Road, Lombard.

Tickets are available only at the door. Adult admission is $22 and students and seniors are $12. Information can be found through the SBC website sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

Parking is free and there is ample intimate seating.

The SceneMusicDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois