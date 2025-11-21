Experience the magic of Galena during the holiday season

The city of Galena, located in the northwest corner of Illinois, transforms into a real-life winter wonderland every December.

Experience the small-town charm with a lineup of unique, festive events that turn the historic Main Street into a magical Christmas memory.

Here’s a look at some annual events that combine Galena’s 19th-century history with modern-day cheer. Put these December events on your calendar and experience unforgettable holiday traditions.

Christmas at the Fort – Dec. 6

Head to the Apple River Fort State Historic Site, which tells the story of the Blackhawk War of 1832 that was fought in the area. Families will step back in time to the 19th century to enjoy a typical German Christmas celebration. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Kids can play games and with toys of the time, as well as barter at the fort’s fur-trading post. Stop by the fort’s gift shop and Interpretive Center at 311 E. Myrtle St. in Elizabeth for unique holiday gifts. For more information and directions, visit appleriverfort.org.

Galena Holidaze Festival/Fire in the Sky Fireworks – Dec. 6

Spend the day shopping in the beautiful downtown area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., browsing unique and whimsical gift ideas at local retailers and craft vendors. Activities include Christmas caroling, ice skating with skate rentals, kids activites, a petting zoo and more. Wrap up the evening with the Fire in the Sky fireworks display at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Galena. All activities are free, but there is a $5 suggested donation per family. For more information, visit galenaholidazefestival.com.

Ugly Sweater Food Tour – Saturdays and Sundays in December (before Christmas)

Join Galena Foodie Adventures on their popular Ugly Sweater Food Tour on select dates in December. The tour will take guests, who are encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters, to local eateries to sample some of the city’s best food and drinks. Tour participants will not wait in line at the stops, which includes a tour of the historic downtown area. Participants also will receive a free holiday gift. Check out the other tours available, including the popular Downtown Galena Food & Drink Tour or the Cocktail Adventure Tour. For more information about tour dates and times or to make a reservation, visit galenafoodieadventures.com.

Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows/Luminaria Dinner – Dec. 13

Downtown Galena will be glowing from Main Street to the hills overlooking Grant Park during this special holiday event. More than 5,000 candlelit luminaries will line the city’s streets and sidewalks. The luminaries will be lit from 5 to 9 p.m., while the Main Street storefronts will feature holiday-inspired animated living windows from 4 to 7 p.m. Carolers from the Galena Center for the Arts will perform at the Grant Park Gazebo from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information, go to visitgalena.org/event/night-of-the-luminaria-and-living-windows/3575.

The holiday cheer continues at the DeSoto House Hotel, with the Night of the Luminaria Dinner. A special holiday menu will be served from 4-10 p.m. Enjoy your meal in the historic hotel, surrounded by white twinkling lights, and festive décor. Visit visitgalena.org/event/luminaria-dinner/6562 for more information.

Holiday Cookie Walk – Dec. 13

This sweet stroll begins at the DeSoto House Hotel at 9 a.m. Guests will receive a box and gloves and walk the tables of the historic ballroom, choosing from hundreds of homemade holiday baked goods. The boxes will be weighed, and the cost is $10 per pound. Visit galenaarc.org/holiday-cookie-walk for more information.

Snowflakes and Sweets Stroll – Dec. 20

Relax and enjoy special treats from local bakeries, chocolatiers and more, as well as festive drink options, as you stroll down Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. All the treats will be located in shops along Main Street. Tickets are $35 and need to be bought in advance. Only a limited number will be sold. The punch card is good for 10 treats. Guests can choose from cookies, candies, drinks and more. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.