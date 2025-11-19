5 Things to Do: Blue Oyster Cult at Arcada, Rhinestone Cowgirls this weekend in Kane County

Rhinestone Cowgirls will perform at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. (Photo provided by Batavia Fine Arts Centre. )

Blue Oyster Cult (St. Charles): This classic hard rock band will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Friday, Nov. 21. Some of the band’s biggest hits’ include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burnin’ For You” and “Godzilla.” Visit arcadalive.com for tickets and more information. Christmas on the Fox Art & Craft Show (St. Charles): The Kane County Fairgrounds will host Art of the Heartland’s show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22. This juried show features more than 100 artists and craft vendors. Admission is $5. Click here for more information. Rhinestone Cowgirls (Batavia): The Batavia Fine Arts Centre will host Rhinestone Cowgirls, who will perform some of the biggest hits from female country artists. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. Elgin Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Trio (Elgin): The trio will performs music from Beethoven, Mozart, Joplin and more during this concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 at Journey of Hope Methodist Church in Elgin. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora presents this classic holiday musical, with performances running through Jan. 11. Visit the Paramount Theatre’s website for more information.

