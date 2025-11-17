Must-see holiday musicals, plays in northern Illinois, suburban theaters

Salt Creek Ballet will present the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker" at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage Dec. 19-21, 2025. (Photo provided)

The Christmas season is here, and stages across northern Illinois are glowing in the magic of the holidays. You don’t have to fight downtown Chicago traffic to see high-quality musicals and plays. The suburbs and regional venues are home to some amazing professional (and amateur) theaters.

From the Fox Valley to the North Shore, theaters like the Paramount in Aurora, Rialto Square in Joliet, Drury Lane in Oakbrook, and Marriott in Lincolnshire are ready to dazzle audiences with everything from traditional productions of “The Nutcracker” to festive musicals and plays.

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

This unique holiday show will have breathtaking acrobatics set to seasonal music. Tickets start at $35.

“The Nutcracker”

Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

Chicago Festival Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” the timeless holiday story of a young girl who receives a nutcracker as a Christmas gift. The show will have local dancers perform along with professional dancers. Tickets start at $35 for adults and $24 for children.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage”

Monday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Relive this holiday classic Peanuts special live on stage with the unforgettable musical score, sets, choreography and beloved characters. Tickets start at $35.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Radio Play

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

This year is the last time the Rialto will host this special holiday tradition of local radio talents performing this classic tale live.

For more information or to purchase tickets to these shows, visit rialtosquare.com.

The Paramount Theatre – Aurora

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”

Nov. 12, 2025 - Jan. 11, 2026

This family favorite holiday performance tells the story of two GIs who return from WWII to become a talented song-and-dance team. The duo meets up with a pair of talented sisters in a Vermont ski resort that is owned by the men’s former General. The show features epic dances, exquisite costumes and holiday music. Tickets start at $31 when purchased in person.

Visit paramountaurora.com for tickets and more information.

Coronado Theatre – Rockford

“Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol”

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

This elegant historic theater in downtown Rockford presents this new show that features the music of Dolly Parton and the characters from the classic Dickens tale. The setting is the Smoky Mountains in the 1930s - Scrooge is the owner of a mining company town, where his greed takes over the joy of the holiday season. Tickets start at $60.

Visit coronado.asmrockford.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Drury Lane Theatre – Oakbrook Terrace

“Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol”

Nov. 28 - Dec. 27

This holiday classic tells the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas who visit him one fateful evening. Ticket prices are $42-$62.

Visit drurylanetheatre.com for times, tickets and more information.

The Marriott Theatre – Lincolnshire

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”

Nov. 5, 2025 - Jan. 4, 2026

A holiday spin on the musical about the night that music legends Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together on Dec. 4, 1956 for an impromptu jam session at Sun Records Studio in Memphis. Ticket prices vary depending on show date.

Visit marriotttheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre – Arlington Heights

“A Christmas Carol”

Nov. 25 - Dec. 24

Both children and adults will be featured in this classic holiday tale that all ages will love.

Tickets are $25 for students and $49 for adults.

Visit metropolisarts.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

McAninch Arts Center – Glen Ellyn

“Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley”

Nov. 20 - Dec. 21, Thursdays through Sundays

This show is the final chapter in the Pemberley trilogy, which tells the story about siblings who come together for the holidays and shenanigans that ensue in this charming tale. Tickets are $45 for adults and $43 for seniors.

“The Nutcracker”

Salt Creek Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 19 - Sunday, Dec. 21. Tickets are $47 for adults and $37 for youth.

Visit atthemac.org for more information or to purchase tickets to these shows.

Stage 212- La Salle

“Joy to the World”

Dec. 5-7

Talented local actors will perform a variety of holiday classics. Proceeds from the show will benefit the theatre’s recent renovation project. Tickets $20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stage212.org.

Stage Coach Players – DeKalb

“A Christmas Carol”

Thursday, Dec. 11 - Sunday, Dec. 14

Local actors take the stage in this classic holiday tale.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.

Visit stagecoachplayers.com for more information or to purchase tickets.