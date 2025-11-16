Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination: Tree Lights’ now open for 2025 holiday season

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (John Weinstein)

The Morton Arboretum’s signature holiday event, Illumination: Tree Lights, has returned, converting the Lisle forest preserve into a dazzling, mile-long spectacle of light, color and music.

The outdoor holiday light experience runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (John Weinstein)

This one-of-a-kind, interactive spectacle of dazzling light and music displays has delighted more than 2 million visitors of all ages, highlighting the beauty of winter trees across The Morton Arboretum’s expansive grounds. This year, “Illumination” features larger-than-life “Vivid Creatures" by artists Heather BeGaetz and Fez BeGaetz, with four colorful animal sculptures included among 19 immersive light displays along an ADA-accessible, one-mile walking trail.

More information is available at mortonarb.org/illumination.