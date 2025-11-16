Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination: Tree Lights’ now open for 2025 holiday season

The Morton Arboretum’s signature holiday event, Illumination: Tree Lights, has returned, converting the Lisle forest preserve into a dazzling, mile-long spectacle of light, color and music.
The outdoor holiday light experience runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
This one-of-a-kind, interactive spectacle of dazzling light and music displays has delighted more than 2 million visitors of all ages, highlighting the beauty of winter trees across The Morton Arboretum’s expansive grounds. This year, “Illumination” features larger-than-life “Vivid Creatures" by artists Heather BeGaetz and Fez BeGaetz, with four colorful animal sculptures included among 19 immersive light displays along an ADA-accessible, one-mile walking trail.
More information is available at mortonarb.org/illumination.