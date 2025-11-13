Buffalo Theatre Ensemble opens season with “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” Nov. 21

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, presents “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” Thursday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Dec. 21. (Image provided by McAninch Arts Center)

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, presents “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” Thursday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Dec. 21. There is no show Thursday, Nov. 27 and an added 3 p.m. matinee Saturday, Nov. 29.

In the third installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy, two friends forge their own way in a Christmas season tale filled with music, ambition and sisterhood.

It’s Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, and best friends Georgiana Darcy and Kitty Bennet have arrived at Pemberley for the festivities. Georgiana is a skilled pianist, but wary of romance. Kitty is an optimist who is ready for love and will do anything for her best friend. The two best friends have long been overshadowed by older siblings, but this season they will find their own adventures and discover new relationships. In true Austen form, there are letters that reveal secrets, arranged engagements and meddlesome siblings.

“Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” is written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by BTE member Connie Canaday Howard.

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. There is an ASL performance at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11.

Tickets are $45.

For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. The Box Office is open noon – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

Note: this play contains adult themes and language.