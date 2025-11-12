New dining/entertainment venue to open in former South Barrington Pinstripes location

810 Billiards & Bowling is coming to the former Pinstripes location in South Barrington. (Rick West)

The Arboretum of South Barrington has a new tenant for the space formerly occupied by Pinstripes.

810 Billiards & Bowling signed a lease Friday and expects to open their first Illinois location in early 2026.

The venue combines bowling, billiards, arcade games, virtual sports and full-service dining in what they characterize as an upscale, family-friendly environment. It’s not yet clear if they plan to keep the bocce courts used by Pinstripes.

Pinstripes announced its closure in late October. In an email to patrons on its mailing list, the location closed “due to ongoing landlord-related issues,” and the closure was not related to the company’s recent bankruptcy filing.

Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. closed 10 of its 18 locations, including one in Chicago in September, as part of a bankruptcy filing. At the time, South Barrington was among the restaurants staying open.

Management from The Arboretum disputed the claim about a landlord-related issue and said the statement was “inconsistent with the 17 year relationship we had with Pinstripes original owner.”

A social media post by The Arboretum said they worked with Pinstripes during their financial challenges.

“Unfortunately, during the restructuring of Pinstripes in bankruptcy, Pinstripes required additional relief beyond that which landlord and original Pinstripes had agreed,” the statement read. “This ultimately led to Pinstripes’ decision to terminate the lease.”

Pinstripes maintains suburban locations in Northbrook and Oak Brook, as well as five others out of state. The company encouraged customers to use their gift cards at other locations.

810 Billiards & Bowling currently operates about 15 locations across the United States, including in Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, California and Arizona.