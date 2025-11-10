Shaw Local

Starved Rock Lodge to host popular Leinenkugel Dinner Nov. 14

Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge (Photo by Sandra Rust. )

By Aimee Barrows

Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby will bring back its popular fall event, the Leinenkugel Dinner, from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 in the Great Hall.

This event, which is for adults 21 and over, features Leinenkugel-inspired food and pairings with the beverages that sparked their inspiration. Tickets, which are $85 per person, includes dinner, beverage tastings and chances to win prizes.

Menu highlights include appetizers beer battered fried shrimp and Leinenkugel breaded cheese; entrees oven roasted beef strip loin and Jamaican jerk duck breast; a mac and cheese bar; and sides dishes signature canoe paddle kolsh au gratin potatoes, fresh asparagus and horseradish infused Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Finish the evening with key lime pie, sugar cookies or dark chocolate torte for dessert.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

