Bakeries, donut shops to visit for National Donut Day Nov. 5

National Donut Day is Wednesday, Nov. 5!
This unofficial holiday is the perfect excuse to grab a cup of coffee and bite into a warm, fluffy piece of fried perfection.
Whether you prefer a simple, sugary glaze, a classic jelly filling, or a custom-topped creation, Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties, the Illinois Valley and the Sauk Valley are home to a delicious collection of donut destinations.
To find the best bakeries and donut shops in northern Illinois, Shaw Local News Network asked readers and audiences in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane and Kendall counties, as well as the Sauk Valley and Illinois Valley, to vote for their favorites. Votes were cast earlier this year and the results are in! Here are the winners of the 2025 Best of the Fox, DeKalb County’s Finest, Best of the Illinois Valley and Sauk Valley Favorites contests.
BEST OF THE FOX
Best Donut: Dear Donuts, 570 Randall Road, St. Charles
Dear Donuts specializes in soft, airy and creamy Korean brioche donuts. These handcrafted pastries are made with a carefully proofed brioche dough and filled with a light, hand-whipped diplomat cream, resulting in pastry that you won’t find anywhere else in the suburbs. Try the popular Madagascar vanilla and strawberry milk cream classics, the shop also offers unique Korean-inspired flavors like Ube (purple yam) and garlic cream cheese doughnuts.
One of the Best: Dimples Donuts, 1307 E. Main St., St. Charles
One of the Best: Mad Hatter Bakery & Confections, 320 W. Main St., St. Charles
Best Bakery: Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich
Locally owned and operated, Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich offers a variety of fresh, made-from-scratch donuts, as well as other pastries, cookies, brownies, cakes and more. Enjoy your morning donut with a warm cup of coffee from the specialty coffee bar in a cozy, inviting setting.
One of the Best: Sweet Temptations Dessert Company, 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville
One of the Best: Kay’s Homemade Desserts, 1312 E. Church St., Suite B, Sandwich
Best Doughnut: Country Donuts, 181 W. Viriginia St., Crystal Lake
Country Donuts in Crystal Lake is a locally owned and operated business for nearly 50 years. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, you can get your doughnut fix whenever the urge strikes! Specialty donuts include glazed cinnamon twist, coffee rolls, sugar twists and well as a variety of handmade classic donuts.
One of the Best: Dunkin’, 830 Northwest Highway, Cary
One of the Best: El Tepeyac Bakery, 126 N. Benton St., Woodstock
BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY
Best Bakery: Spring Valley Bakery, 119 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley
Spring Valley Bakery is a family-operated mainstay that has been serving the Illinois Valley since 1985. Spring Valley is known for their fresh donuts – glazed, cake-style and long Johns. The bakery is also known for their colorful decorated cookies, pies and more.
One of the Best: Steve’s Bakery, 102 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa
One of the Best: Millstone Bakery, 821 1st St., La Salle
SAUK VALLEY FAVORITES
Favorite Bakery: Aurelio’s Bake Shop, 2907 Locust St., Sterling
Aurelio’s recently moved to a bigger and better location in Sterling, and has expanded their offerings. The bakery will continue to offer freshly-baked donuts, muffins and sweet rolls, but now will serve savory sandwiches, specialty coffees, along with a fresh fruit bar and a build-your-own-cake bar.
One of the Favorites: Rock-Star Donuts, 121 E. 3rd St., Sterling
One of the Favorites: Folsom’s Bakery, 319 1st Ave., Rock Falls
DeKalb County’s Finest
Best Donut Shop: Elleson’s Bakery, 344 W. State St. Sycamore
Elleson’s Bakery has been a staple in downtown Sycamore for decades. Known for their famous cinnamon bread, Elleson’s also makes donuts, cookies, cakes, pastries and more.
One of the Best: Meijer, 541 Puri Parkway, Sycamore
One of the Best: Latsis Bakery, 401 W. Main St., Genoa