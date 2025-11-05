Bakeries, donut shops to visit for National Donut Day Nov. 5

Dear Donuts is now open at 570 S. Randall Rd. in St. Charles. The shop features Korean brioche doughnuts, coffee, boba and Korean corn dogs. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

National Donut Day is Wednesday, Nov. 5!

This unofficial holiday is the perfect excuse to grab a cup of coffee and bite into a warm, fluffy piece of fried perfection.

Whether you prefer a simple, sugary glaze, a classic jelly filling, or a custom-topped creation, Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties, the Illinois Valley and the Sauk Valley are home to a delicious collection of donut destinations.

To find the best bakeries and donut shops in northern Illinois, Shaw Local News Network asked readers and audiences in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane and Kendall counties, as well as the Sauk Valley and Illinois Valley, to vote for their favorites. Votes were cast earlier this year and the results are in! Here are the winners of the 2025 Best of the Fox, DeKalb County’s Finest, Best of the Illinois Valley and Sauk Valley Favorites contests.

KANE COUNTY

Best Donut: Dear Donuts, 570 Randall Road, St. Charles

Dear Donuts specializes in soft, airy and creamy Korean brioche donuts. These handcrafted pastries are made with a carefully proofed brioche dough and filled with a light, hand-whipped diplomat cream, resulting in pastry that you won’t find anywhere else in the suburbs. Try the popular Madagascar vanilla and strawberry milk cream classics, the shop also offers unique Korean-inspired flavors like Ube (purple yam) and garlic cream cheese doughnuts.

One of the Best: Dimples Donuts, 1307 E. Main St., St. Charles

One of the Best: Mad Hatter Bakery & Confections, 320 W. Main St., St. Charles

KENDALL COUNTY

Best Bakery: Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich

Locally owned and operated, Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich offers a variety of fresh, made-from-scratch donuts, as well as other pastries, cookies, brownies, cakes and more. Enjoy your morning donut with a warm cup of coffee from the specialty coffee bar in a cozy, inviting setting.

One of the Best: Sweet Temptations Dessert Company, 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

One of the Best: Kay’s Homemade Desserts, 1312 E. Church St., Suite B, Sandwich

Trays of paczkis, a Polish filled donut with butter cream, at Country Donuts in Crystal Lake.

McHENRY COUNTY

Best Doughnut: Country Donuts, 181 W. Viriginia St., Crystal Lake

Country Donuts in Crystal Lake is a locally owned and operated business for nearly 50 years. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, you can get your doughnut fix whenever the urge strikes! Specialty donuts include glazed cinnamon twist, coffee rolls, sugar twists and well as a variety of handmade classic donuts.

One of the Best: Dunkin’, 830 Northwest Highway, Cary

One of the Best: El Tepeyac Bakery, 126 N. Benton St., Woodstock

Best Bakery: Spring Valley Bakery, 119 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley

Spring Valley Bakery is a family-operated mainstay that has been serving the Illinois Valley since 1985. Spring Valley is known for their fresh donuts – glazed, cake-style and long Johns. The bakery is also known for their colorful decorated cookies, pies and more.

One of the Best: Steve’s Bakery, 102 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa

One of the Best: Millstone Bakery, 821 1st St., La Salle

Sprinkles, or just plain, Rock-Star Donuts' cake varieties are top sellers along with those of many colorful designs. (Cody Cutter)

Favorite Bakery: Aurelio’s Bake Shop, 2907 Locust St., Sterling

Aurelio’s recently moved to a bigger and better location in Sterling, and has expanded their offerings. The bakery will continue to offer freshly-baked donuts, muffins and sweet rolls, but now will serve savory sandwiches, specialty coffees, along with a fresh fruit bar and a build-your-own-cake bar.

One of the Favorites: Rock-Star Donuts, 121 E. 3rd St., Sterling

One of the Favorites: Folsom’s Bakery, 319 1st Ave., Rock Falls

Best Donut Shop: Elleson’s Bakery, 344 W. State St. Sycamore

Elleson’s Bakery has been a staple in downtown Sycamore for decades. Known for their famous cinnamon bread, Elleson’s also makes donuts, cookies, cakes, pastries and more.

One of the Best: Meijer, 541 Puri Parkway, Sycamore

One of the Best: Latsis Bakery, 401 W. Main St., Genoa