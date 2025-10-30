Taylor Swift, Queen tributes, ‘Christmas at Pemberly’ highlight McAninch Arts Center lineup

“One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works” will be at the McAninch Arts Center March 28, 2026. (JAY BAUMGARDNER - JAYBAUMPHOTO L/Jaybaumphoto)

The McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage continues its 2025-2026 Performance Series with upcoming performances by the Soweto Gospel Choir, tributes to Taylor Swift, Queen, George Michael and more.

‘Are You Ready For It?’ celebrating Taylor Swift will be at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Nov. 21. (TOMMY_CALLAHAN)

The soul-stirring harmonies of the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will bring their “Peace” tour to the MAC Nov. 8 and the critically acclaimed International Guitar Night will perform March 6.

For the hottest music of the 1960s to today, the MAC has tributes to some of the biggest musical icons in Billboard history: “The Life & Music of George Michael” Nov. 9, “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” Nov. 21, “TOP OF THE WORLD - A Carpenters Tribute” Nov. 23 and “One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works” March 28.

Cirque Kalabanté will perform at McAninch Arts Center Feb. 7, 2026. (Mummi Lu)

The world-class beauty and strength of Cirque Kalabanté Feb. 7 and Drum Tao March 14 are examples of family friendly events in this exciting season spanning artistic and geographic boundaries.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble kicks off their 2025-2026 season in November with the final chapter of the “Christmas at Pemberley” trilogy, “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon Nov. 20-Dec. 21. The ensemble will also welcome new leadership from Artistic Director Gus Menary and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Milhouse.

In addition to those professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance student performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series and 2026 summer’s Lakeside Pavilion series.

Subscriptions for the MAC’s 2025-2026 season are now on sale.

Single show tickets for the MAC’s 2025-2026 Performance Series and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic’s 2025-2026 productions are on sale at AtTheMAC.org, by phone at 630-942-4000 and in person at the MAC Box Office, 425 Fawell Boulevard. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.