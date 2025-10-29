Actor Chris Witaske announced as St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

Actor Chris Witaske will be the Grand Marshal for the 2025 St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade, which is Saturday, Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles. (Photo provided by Chris Witaske)

Actor Chris Witaske will be the Grand Marshal for the 2025 St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade, which is Saturday, Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles.

The Electric Christmas Parade is part of St. Charles Holiday Homecoming, which is a two-day event that begins on Friday, Nov 28 with a Lighting of the Lights Ceremony, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Witaske is a St. Charles native who graduated from St. Charles East High School in 2001. Following graduation, Witaske studied Theater Arts at the University of Iowa before moving to Chicago to work at comedy venues including Second City Theater, the release stated.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2013, Witaske had his television acting debut in Fox’s “New Girl,” which led to various other rules in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Netflix original comedy series “Love” and Emmy-winning FX original series “The Bear,” to name a few.

Along with his roles in television and film, Witaske is also recognized for his recurring role in the popular “Turning into Your Parents” Progressive Insurance commercials, and co-creating the adult animated series on Netflix, “Chicago Party Aunt.”

“I’m incredibly proud to be from St. Charles – it’s such a wonderful community that has given me so much support throughout the years,” Witaske said in the news release. “Although I now live in Los Angeles, St. Charles will always be home to me, and I’m truly honored to be part of this holiday tradition.”

For more information on the Electric Christmas Parade and St. Charles Holiday Homecoming, visit stcholidayhomecoming.com.

For additional inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.