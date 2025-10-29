Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 things to do in McHenry County: Lots of Halloween fun this weekend!

Trick or treaters make their way around the Woodstock Square during Halloween on the Square on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Woodstock.

Trick or treaters make their way around the Woodstock Square during Halloween on the Square on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Halloween On the Square Trick-or-Treating (Woodstock): Businesses around the Historic Square hand out treats to costumed children from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. There’s a costume contest at 4:45 p.m. Click here for more information.
  2. Halloween Handout in Downtown Crystal Lake: Downtown businesses distribute candy or non-candy treats for trick-or-treaters from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Click here for more information.
  3. Halloween Headquarters (Port Barrington): Enjoy live music throughout the weekend at Broken Oar Marina’s Halloween Headquarters event. Bands will play Friday, Oct. 31, Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2. Click here for a full lineup and more information.
  4. Crystal Lake Home and Garden Show: The Crystal Lake Holiday Inn will host this annual Home and Garden Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2. Visit crystallakehomeshow.com for more information.
  5. Spooky Artisan Fair (Volo): The Volo Museum will host the Spooky Artisan Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Kids can trick-or-treat while parents browse goods from more than 30 vendors. Click here for more information.
5 Things to DoMcHenry CountyThe SceneThe Scene - McHenry CountyMcHenry County Front Headlines