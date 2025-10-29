5 things to do in McHenry County: Lots of Halloween fun this weekend!

- Halloween On the Square Trick-or-Treating (Woodstock): Businesses around the Historic Square hand out treats to costumed children from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. There’s a costume contest at 4:45 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Halloween Handout in Downtown Crystal Lake: Downtown businesses distribute candy or non-candy treats for trick-or-treaters from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Click here for more information.
- Halloween Headquarters (Port Barrington): Enjoy live music throughout the weekend at Broken Oar Marina’s Halloween Headquarters event. Bands will play Friday, Oct. 31, Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2. Click here for a full lineup and more information.
- Crystal Lake Home and Garden Show: The Crystal Lake Holiday Inn will host this annual Home and Garden Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2. Visit crystallakehomeshow.com for more information.
- Spooky Artisan Fair (Volo): The Volo Museum will host the Spooky Artisan Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Kids can trick-or-treat while parents browse goods from more than 30 vendors. Click here for more information.
