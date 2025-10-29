5 Things to Do: Halloween fun in the Sauk Valley this weekend!

- Mariachi Rock Revolution (Dixon): Spend your Halloween night with a rock-fueled, Mariachi-infused spectacle of sight and sound celebrating the tradition of Mariachi fused with modern rock and electronica. The Austin, Texas-based band will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Classic Horror Movies at The Dixon Theatre (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre is showing “The Wolf Man” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30; “The Bride of Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 and “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Haunted Haven: Haunted Haven, a nightmare in the woods, is open from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1, at its location at 126 Anderson Drive in Nelson. Tickets are $15. Visit hauntedhaven.org for more information.
- Fall Arts, Crafts and Vendors Show (Sterling): Northland Mall in Sterling will host this annual event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market has moved fully indoors for the season. It runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
The Scene