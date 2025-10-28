Discover craft brews close to home in Kendall County

The Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville. (Photo provided by the Fox Republic Brewing Co. )

There’s no doubt you don’t have to go far to find a beer these days.

You can snag a 12-pack while you fuel up your gas tank and then restock your fridge when you get home. You can grab a sixer while you’re picking up a prescription at a pharmacy chain. And you can swing into any liquor store or supermarket and have countless choices of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

But what about those looking for more from the water, hops, grains and yeast that produce the deliciousness they crave? Where can you go when you’re jonesin’ for the freshest and tastiest cold ones?

The answer can be found in breweries like Fox Republic Brewing, which also is Yorkville’s only craft brewery.

For a little more than two years, Fox Republic Brewing has been serving a wide selection of craft beers, along with wine, liquor, nonalcoholic drinks and more at its taproom in historic downtown Yorkville.

Situated along the Fox River at 101 W. Hydraulic Ave., Fox Republic Brewing understands that its thirsty patrons often use its pale ales, IPAs, lagers, ciders and seltzers to wash down food.

While food trucks make frequent appearances as part of an active social calendar at the taproom, hot-stuffed pretzels, pizza and other snacks are regularly available. With live music, trivia, Singo! and other fun events, Fox Republic Brewing has become an area go-to for craft brews and good times with friends and neighbors. foxrepublicbrewing.com

Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe

You’ll find more than 200 craft beers, ciders, meads, wine and craft sodas at the Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe, 508 Center Parkway, Suite C, Yorkville, which celebrated its sixth anniversary in September.

Flight’s most recent beer menu features 16 taps, including several local options such as Riverlands Brewing Company’s Primordial Alchemy and White Pointer (St. Charles), Foreign Exchange Brewing’s Peel Party (Aurora) and Brother Chimp Brewing’s Schimpansenfest (North Aurora).

Enjoy a drink or two at Flight and don’t forget to check out its social event calendar, which includes the Silent Book Club, where you can bring in a book and read in peace and quiet while sipping a craft beer or enjoying a flight. After all, you are at Flight. And don’t forget to purchase some craft cans and bottles to tuck away in your fridge for later consumption. flightbottleshoppe.com

Foreign Exchange Brewing

Since it’s nearby in downtown Aurora, Kendall County residents may want to check out Foreign Exchange Brewing at 110 Cross St., Suite 100. This microbrewery, which specializes in innovative small-batch and oak-aged ales, also features a menu of appetizers, tacos and sandwiches that complement its brews. foreignexchangebrewing.com

Binny’s Beverage Depot

Can’t make it to a microbrewery but craving craft brews? Make the drive to Binny’s Beverage Depot, 1150 W. Ogden Ave., Montgomery, and check out the wide selection of area brews. You can find 93 Octane Brewing (St. Charles), Crystal Lake Brewing (Crystal Lake), Energy City Brewing (Batavia), Obscurity Brewing & Craft Mead (Elburn), Penrose Brewing Company (Geneva), Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling Company (St. Charles), Two Brothers Brewing (Aurora) and Werk Force Brewing Company (Plainfield) down its aisles, as well as Go Brewing (Naperville), whose mission is to craft the best nonalcoholic beer on the planet. binnys.com