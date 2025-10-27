La Salle’s Stage 212 Presents ‘Puffs’

Stage 212 brings the magic with their Fall production of “Puffs,” Matt Cox’s hilarious parody play based on a certain beloved wizarding franchise.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. “Puffs,” however, is not his story. This is the story of, well, the Puffs, who happened to be there too. It’s a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, according to a news release from the theatre.

Appearing in the cast are Griffin Tabor as Wayne Hopkins, Cole Enervold as Oliver Rivers, Chloe Clayton as Megan Jones, Jada Krueger as the Narrator, Austin Allbert as Cedric/Mr. Voldy, Isaac Alvarado as Ernie Mac, Kevin J. Alleman as J. Finch Fletchley, Kenzie Reinhold as Susie Bones, Elizabeth Raiter as Leanne, Andrea Moell as Hannah, Hayley Hansen as Sally Perks, Dylan Kofoid as Uncle Dave, Doug Alleman as Second Headmaster, Nicholas Adams as Blondo Malfoy and Ivy Soens as Dragon.

Production staff includes director Megan Zomboracz, producer Mary Mauck, assistant directors Fredrick Davis and Ella Johns, stage manager Forrest Boes, stagehands Ariana Lesman, Landon Balestri and Lainey Johns, props coordinator Perla Escatel, lighting designer Reid Tomasson, spotlight operator Haevin Britt, set construction team Fredrick Davis, Tanner Englehaupt and Ella Johns, dialect coach Rachael Mellen, wig coordinator Eric Masini and costume assistant Liz Kutz

“Puffs” will be presented Nov. 14-16 and 21-23 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 each beginning Nov. 3, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours.

Tickets may also be purchased online beginning Nov. 3 by visiting stage212.org.

“Puffs” is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play. “Puffs” contains themes and elements that may not be suitable for all audience members, specifically occasional loud sound effects and occasional strong and suggestive language.