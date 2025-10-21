Texas Tenors to bring award-winning sound to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre Oct. 26

The Texas Tenors are coming to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb for a 5 p.m. performance on Sunday, Oct. 26. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

This unforgettable evening of music blends country, classical, Broadway and contemporary hits, according to a news release from the theatre. Since their rise to fame as finalists on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” The Texas Tenors have become the most successful music group in the history of the show.

With impressive vocal harmonies, breathtaking arrangements and charismatic stage presence, the trio has performed to sold-out audiences around the world, earning numerous awards including three Emmy Awards, Billboard chart recognition and induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

Known for their versatile repertoire and heartfelt performances, The Texas Tenors appeal to audiences of all ages. Patrons can expect an evening of powerful vocals, dynamic showmanship and timeless songs in the historic setting of the Egyptian Theatre.

Tickets are available now at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1215. The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St.