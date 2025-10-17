‘Heartache Tonight’ to tribute The Eagles at Sandwich Opera House

Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight will perform at the Sandwich Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 25. (Image provided by Sandwich Opera House. )

Tribute band Heartache Tonight will honor the music of The Eagles in concert Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Sandwich Opera House.

From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight brings fans a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the timeless classic songs from one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

With meticulous attention to every detail, Heartache Tonight brings together music from all eras and incarnations of this huge American rock powerhouse that produced hits over four decades.

A Heartache Tonight concert is filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans: the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road,” the snarling guitars of “Life In The Fast Lane,” the anthemic country rock of “Take It Easy” and Don Henley’s beautifully evocative “Heart Of The Matter.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the all-ages show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.