5 Things to Do: Witches Walk in Utica, Oktoberfest in Princeton & Starved Rock Lodge this weekend

- World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Racing (La Salle): Experience the thrilling, high-speed action of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Saturday, Oct. 18 at the La Salle Speedway. Visit lasallespeedway.com for tickets and more information.
- Utica Witches Walk: Sip and shop your way through the businesses of downtown Utica from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. Participating businesses will have tastings, raffles, contests and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information about tickets.
- Oktoberfest (Princeton): Stop by Princeton’s Rotary Park beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 and enjoy a variety of food and drink from several vendors. The Heidelberg German Band will perform live. Click here for more information.
- Oktoberfest Dinner (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will host its annual Oktoberfest Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. Listen to authentic German music by the Duseldorfers German Band while enjoying German food and drink. Reservations are required. Click here for more information.
- Witches Night Out (Mendota): The Country Ranch will host Witches Night Out on two nights, Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18. The evenings will include tarot cards, psychic mediums, local vendors and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene