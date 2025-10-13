Beatles vs. Stones showdown coming to Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown will be at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Friday, Oct. 24. (Image provided by Beatles vs. Stones)

Beatles and Rolling Stones tribute bands will have a musical throw down on the stage of the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Friday, Oct. 24.

Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career.

They’ll face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion, according to a news release.

“Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee,” Chris LeGrand, who plays the role of Mick Jagger, said in a news release. “Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out live on stage.”

The show’s production includes popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Satisfaction usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.

“They certainly have more pop songs but we’re a really great live show. The fans are in for an incredible night of music,” LeGrand said in the release.

During the two hour show, the bands perform two sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an encore involving both bands.

Tickets are $35-$55 and can be bought online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling 815-758-1225. The Egyptian Theatre is located at 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. The show is appropriate for all ages.