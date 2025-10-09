Indian Valley Theatre to present ‘Annie’ at Sandwich Opera House

Harmony Wright and Johanna Choi will portray the title character of Indian Valley Theatre's production of "Annie." (Photo provided by Indian Valley Theatre)

Indian Valley Theatre is very proud to be performing “Annie, The Musical” at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the historic Sandwich Opera House.

The show is directed by Kathie Hart, produced by Jen Ketchum, with music direction by Elena Ortega.

Johanna Choi will perform as Annie at all shows except the 2 p.m. show on Oct. 11 when Harmony Wright (understudy and orphan for all other shows) will perform.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features the iconic song “Tomorrow.”

Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children younger than 15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit indianvalleytheatre.com.