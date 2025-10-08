Whiskey tastings, trick-or-treating among October events at Cantigny

Cantigny in Wheaton has family-friendly and adult-only events happening in October. (Photo provided by Cantigny)

Cantigny in Wheaton is inviting visitors to celebrate the season with a packed schedule of fun, food and history.

October is filled with signature Cantigny experiences, from events like Scotch & Smoke tastings, military history presentations at the First Division Museum and a spooky Family Night Trick-or-Treating adventure.

Thursday, Oct. 16: Red Oak Farm Dinner

Red Oak Farm Dinners: In Smoke celebrates the flavors and artistry of smoke, with each course showing how fire and char can bring depth and character to a wide range of dishes — from subtle accents to bold, full expressions. Gather around a communal table for an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the open sky for a memorable close to the farm dinner season. This is the last dinner of the year.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Cantigny 5k Run/Walk

This race is a benefit for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans. Participants will run past Cantigny’s Gardens, the Robert R. McCormick House,and the First Division Museum. Registrants may enjoy access to Cantigny for the rest of the afternoon.

Thursday, Oct. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m.: Whiskey & Warriors

This event invites all whiskey enthusiasts and military history buffs to join the First Division Museum for an evening of whiskey and food pairings, enriched with captivating military history. Journey through the museum’s exhibits to explore the role of alcohol rations in World War I, and the impact of prohibition on the doughboys who fought in the war. This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $125, which includes parking.

Friday, Oct. 24 from 5:30–7:30 p.m.: Family Night Trick-or-Treating

Bust out the costumes and visit Cantigny for a fun, treat-filled night. This walking tour, complete with entertainment along the path with multiple attractions, weaves through the park and will feature candy stations along the way (including teal pumpkins).

Thursday Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.: Date with History: Nuremberg and the Modern Laws of War

The modern laws of war were developed in reaction to war crimes committed by the Nazi regime. Those atrocities, among others against civilians, were brought to the world’s attention at the International Military Tribunal (IMT) in Nuremberg. Join John Geiringer, a partner at Barack Ferrazzano law firm and a Co-Director of the Consortium for the Research and Study of Holocaust and the Law (CRSHL) at the Chicago-Kent College of Law’s Center for National Security and Human Rights Law, as they place the IMT in historical context and discuss how it led to the laws of armed conflict that we have today. This event is free with paid parking.

Ongoing:

So Ready For Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope: Learn about Bob Hope’s unique contribution to the American War Effort during World War II in So Ready for Laughter, on display in the South Gallery through Dec. 7. This special exhibit is on loan from the National WWII Museum and sponsored by the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.

Displays of photographs and artifacts are part of the “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope” exhibit at Cantigny in Wheaton. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

Cantigny is located at 1s, 151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

For more details, including tickets and menus, visit Cantigny.org.