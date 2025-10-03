Explore Genesee Theatre’s spooky side with Halloween ghost tours

Take a private ghost tour of Waukegan's Genesee Theatre this season. (Photo provided by The Genesee Theatre. )

Grab your friends and go on a special private ghost tour of Waukegan’s Genesee Theatre.

Since opening in 1927, claims of ghost sightings and supernatural phenomena have haunted the theater. Learn about The Genesee’s eerie past, reported paranormal activities and unsettling stories that cannot be explained.

This hair-raising walking tour is frightfully fun and sure to get you spooked.

The limited number of public tours sold out fast, but private tours for groups of 10 or more can be scheduled by calling 847-263-6300. The cost is $25 per person.

For more information, visit geneseetheatre.com.