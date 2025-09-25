‘Rotary Rocks the Raue: The Chicago Experience’ coming to Crystal Lake theater

The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers presents “Rotary Rocks The Raue: The Chicago Experience” Saturday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Relive the magic of one of rock music’s most iconic bands as the Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers presents “Rotary Rocks The Raue: The Chicago Experience” Saturday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at the Raue Center for the Arts.

This tribute concert will bring a night of unforgettable music, high energy and nostalgic memories as The Chicago Experience, the nation’s premier Chicago tribute band, takes the stage. With their spot-on renditions and passion for the music, this group of world-class musicians will transport audiences through decades of hits that have defined generations, according to a news release from the Raue Center.

From the jazz-infused rock sounds of the 1968 Chicago Transit Authority album—including fan favorites like “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”—to chart-topping ’80s ballads like “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit To Break” and “You’re The Inspiration,” the evening will be a powerhouse celebration of brass, harmony, and rock history. Attendees can also expect to hear enduring anthems like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Make Me Smile” and deep cuts that capture the full spirit of Chicago’s legacy.

Tickets start at $63. All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee applies per order at checkout. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers and its community and global service projects.

Tickets available at rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at 815-356-9212.