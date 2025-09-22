Johnny Appleseed Festival, Taste of Downtown in Crystal Lake this weekend

Steven McPhail of Upland, Indiana portrays Johnny Appleseed during the Johnny Appleseed Festival in downtown Crystal Lake on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake is going all out to celebrate the autumn season with the return of its annual Johnny Appleseed Festival. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 is a full day packed with family-friendly fun and local flavor.

The Johnny Appleseed festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Get a photo with Johnny Appleseed himself, shop for unique artisan goods at the craft fair, take a ride on the pumpkin train or a wagon and check out the kids’ corner for fun and games. Enjoy performances at the intersection of Williams and Brink streets from Rebecca McCarthy School of Dance, Lee’s Martial Arts, Engage Dance and the Judith Svalander School of Dance.

In addition to all the Johnny Appleseed events, the festival will feature a new “Taste of Downtown” experience with local food and drink vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Brink Street.

Amy Ferraro of Cary takes a spin on a pumpkin wagon with her daughter Cameron, 2, during the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Food vendors include Jude’s, The Cottage, Rookies, Cantina 52, Cheshire Cakes, Duke’s, Pots & Pies and more. Cider, beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

The Taste of Downtown Stage performers include Allie Hulen, Cheryl & the Down Home Boys, Jay Highland, Baker Boys and Ry Guys will close out the evening.

Admission to both events is free, however some activities at the Johnny Appleseed Festival have a fee, as do the food and beverage tastings, which are $5 each.

For more information, visit downtowncl.org/johnny-festival.