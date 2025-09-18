Bee Gees tribute to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Stayin’ Alive - A Tribute to the Bee Gees will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 23. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Stayin’ Alive – A Tribute to the Bee Gees will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23.

Stayin’ Alive offers the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees concert, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive,” according to a news release from the Rialto.

In addition, the band will perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words” and “To Love Somebody,” among other great hits.

Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big-screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery, according to the release.

Tickets start at $24.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.