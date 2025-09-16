Where to find the best burger in Kane County for National Cheeseburger Day

The Local Burger with added bacon and caramelized onions at The Burger Local in Geneva. (Renee Tomell file photo)

National Cheeseburger Day is Thursday, Sept. 18!

It’s the perfect time to celebrate one of America’s most beloved comfort foods. For Kane County residents and visitors, the search for the perfect burger is an adventure, with local pubs and grills offering their unique take on this classic.

From creative gourmet burgers to classic hometown favorites, here are the best places for a burger, as voted on by Shaw Local audiences in the 2025 Kane County Best of the Fox contest.

The Burger Local in Geneva (Shaw Media photo)

Best Place for a Burger: The Burger Local, 577 S. Third St., #102, Geneva

The best place for a burger in Kane County is The Burger Local, known not only for their food, but also their creative, hand-crafted cocktails, vintage video game room and great atmosphere for watching games. Their huge burger menu includes favorites like the Wagyu Smash Burger, French Dip Burger, Elotes Burger, Short Rib Burger and so many more. Additional menu items include tacos, salads, bowls, mac and cheese, a kids menu and more. Visit theburgerlocal.com for more information.

One of the Best: B.A.S.H Burger and Sushi House, 124 W. State St., Geneva

B.A.S.H offers an innovative menu that showcases their creative burgers, fresh sushi rolls and mac and cheese. The modern ambiance provides the perfect background for a night out with friends or the whole family. Some of their burgers include the Mac Daddy, Shroomin’ Mozz, Best Coast and more. There’s also a build-your-own burger option, with a variety of meats, buns, toppings and sauces to choose from. B.A.S.H is also known for their craft cocktail menu. For more information, visit burgerandsushihouse.com.

Two side-by-side smashed patties are served with herbed goat cheese, grilled onions, fig jam and arugula at The GOAT burger + cocktail bar in Batavia. (Shaw Local News Network)

One of the Best: The Goat, 107 E. Wilson St., Batavia

The GOAT Burger + Cocktail Bar in downtown Batavia, which prides itself on their burgers, cocktails and whiskeys, is a relaxed space that’s perfect for catching the game with your friends. Their burger menu is vast and varied, with highlights like The Royale GOAT, the new Portnoy’s Pizza Party, Black + Blue, Chicken Gyros Burger and many more! A variety of appetizers, salads, bowls, mac and cheese and sandwiches round out the food menu. If you’re a whiskey lover, you’ll want to check out the huge list of whiskeys, ryes, scotches and bourbons. The GOAT also offers a number of unique Old Fashioneds, too. For more information, visit thegoatbatavia.com.