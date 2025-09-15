Moms Unhinged returns to Egyptian Theatre with new lineup Sept. 23

Moms Unhinged will bring their hilarious show to the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb Sept. 23. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Comedy troupe Moms Unhinged returns to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb for a 7 p.m. show on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

The night of comedy will dive into the hilarious realities of motherhood, midlife, marriage, dating and everything in between, according to a news release from the theatre.

After selling out shows across the country, Moms Unhinged is returning to DeKalb with a brand-new lineup of mom comedians ready to bring the laughs. This show offers a fresh, funny and relatable take on the joys and frustrations of everyday life — with just the right amount of “clean(ish)” humor.

This year’s comedians include Avril Granato, Jan Slavin, Lindsay Porter and Andrea Marie, each bringing their own unique style and stories to the stage.

Whether it’s surviving online dating, navigating divorce, or just managing the chaos of family life, Moms Unhinged is guaranteed to leave audiences laughing and nodding in recognition.

Note: the show contains adult themes and language and is recommended for ages 18 and over.

Tickets are available now at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1215.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St.