Joliet Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Impassioned’ Sept. 27-28

The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2025-26 season with performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Artistic director and conductor Sean Paul Mills will lead a program of music by Giuseppe Verdi, David DeBoor Canfield and Alexander Borodin, featuring saxophonist Nathan Bogert as a soloist, according to a news release.

The show is titled “Impassioned,” and the orchestra will perform Verdi’s lighthearted “Nabucco Overture,” Indiana-based composer Canfield’s thrilling “Concerto after Gliere” for alto saxophone and orchestra, and Borodin’s sweeping “Symphony No. 2 in B Minor.”

Continuing this season is a series of free pre-concert discussions titled “Noteworthy.” These discussions will take place 45 minutes before each performance and provide audience members with an opportunity to learn more about the composers, selections, orchestra and soloists, as well as ask questions and interact with the conductor and guests.

Tickets are available through the JSO website at jolietsymphonyorchestra.org, the Music at Moser website at stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser and at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Adults are $10; seniors, alumni and non-USF students are $5; and USF students, music educators and youth 18 and younger are free with a current ID.