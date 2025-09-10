Volo Museum unveils paranormal train tours with stories, mystery and history

Picture of one of the trains at the entrance to the museum. (Photo by James Cantrell)

The Volo Museum in Volo invites guests to step aboard its train for an extraordinary journey into the paranormal where history and mystery intertwine.

Unlike staged haunted houses filled with jump scares and theatrics, the Volo Museum Paranormal Train Tours offer something deeper: authentic stories of the people who lived, worked and died on the land where the museum is now located.

Guests will hear accounts of unexplained occurrences experienced not only by the Grams family, who own the museum, but also by employees and visitors over the decades, according to a news release from the museum.

The tours are running now through Nov. 2.

The 25-minute train tour winds through historic grounds, allowing riders to see the very places tied to these events. Along the way, actual photos and security camera footage provide a haunting visual connection between past and present. When the guided portion ends, guests can explore the grounds for a paranormal investigation of their own, including one of the most active sites: the antique mall and its massive four-story barn built in 1848, and a small graveyard that stands as a quiet witness, and possible culprit, to the unknown mysteries.

The antique mall's four-story barn, built in 1848, the epicenter of their paranormal interactions. (Photo by James Cantrell )

“We’ve spent a lot of time gathering interviews and footage, and we’re excited to mix our property’s history with its mystery,” said Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla in the news release. “Visitors have been asking for something like this for years, and we’re thrilled to finally offer it as a way to kick off the fall season at Volo Museum.”

The Volo property itself began as a dairy farm in the mid-1800s and is older than 36 of the 50 United States. Its layered history of ordinary lives, untimely deaths, and unexplained phenomena leaves guests debating whether it is all a coincidence or if it’s something much bigger.

Tour Schedule & Admission

Fridays & Saturdays: Noon 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tickets are $3 with any general admission to the museum.

Limited seating may be reserved in advance at volofun.com, or purchased on site, subject to availability.

In addition to the tours, guests can enjoy a newly renovated kitchen serving a full BBQ menu, including a limited-time brisket and pulled pork mac and cheese bowl. The ice cream parlor will feature seasonal handmade treats, fun and festive drinks, and adult beverages.

In November, the popular Time Warp Express Trolley Adventure to Save Santa also returns.

For tickets and more information, visit volofun.com.