Two days of jazz, blues and BBQ return to the Illinois Valley this weekend

Two of La Salle’s most popular street festivals, BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz’N the Street, return Sept. 12 and 13 at 600 First St. The pair of celebrations will bring food vendors and top-notch musical acts right to the heart of downtown La Salle.

The fun starts with BBQ-n-Blues, running from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12. The festival is one of the best evenings of curated live blues that Starved Rock Country has to offer – bringing in big name regional and touring acts from the blues genre. La Salle’s First Street will be taken over by four fan-favorite new and returning blues/blues-rock acts: Travis Ried Band (5 p.m.), The Jimmys (7 p.m.), The Blues Beatles (9 p.m.) and local favorites Steve Cerqua & The Crossroads in two sets on the second stage (6:30 and 8:30 p.m.).

Although the music is second to none, barbecue is at the core of Friday’s festivities. A panel of judges will sample the creations of more than a dozen amateur barbecue chefs coming from all over Illinois. The rib cook-off will start at 7 a.m., and contestants will have until 6 p.m. to submit their slowly smoked masterpieces, with the cook-off winners being announced at 8 p.m.

A good crowd attends the BBQ and Blues festival on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 downtown La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

There also will be professional barbecue vendors on-site, to ensure all guests have a chance to enjoy some legendary BBQ as well. Featured beverage vendors include signature craft cocktails from Star Union Spirits, wine from August Hill winery, and a selection of domestic beers and seltzers.

The festival takes a turn toward jazz on Saturday, Sept. 13. Jazz’N the Street, which entertains from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., will feature a stacked lineup of nationally touring jazz talent and a beverage tent serving wine, craft beer and signature cocktails.

Main-stage acts include NBT Experience Funk Band (4:30 p.m.), Tammi Savoy (6:30 p.m.) and Soul 2 the Bone (8:30 p.m.). Ben and Kate will play the second stage at 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities will also include a selection of food and beverage vendors on-site. Domestic beer and seltzers, signature cocktails from Star Union Spirits and wine from August Hill Winery also will be available throughout the night.

Fireworks, courtesy of the the city of La Salle, will close out the two-night event at 10 p.m. As with BBQ-n-Blues, Jazz’N the Street offers free admission and free parking. All ages are welcome, but pets will not be permitted on the festival grounds. The event is held rain or shine.

This year, The La Salle Business Association also will be hosting a Fall Kickoff Sales Event – in held in conjunction with Saturday’s Jazz’N the Street festivities. Taking place at businesses all across La Salle, shoppers will be a given a punch card to collect stamps from participating businesses. After 4 purchases, shoppers drop off their completed cards in the red drop box at 540 First St. for a chance to win one of three $50 Locally La Salle Citywide Shopping Cards, which can be redeemed at more than 30 La Salle businesses.

Watch the La Salle Business Association Facebook page for more event details and a full list of participating businesses. The LBA page also will preview some of the great deals, promos and specials during the event. Hours vary by the business, so be sure to call or check ahead of time.

For more information, visit lasallebusiness.org.