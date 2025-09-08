5 Things to Do: Monster Truck Show, Blues & BBQ in La Salle and more!

- Monster Truck Bash & Rough Truck Challenge (La Salle): An adrenaline-packed show featuring pro monster trucks, rides, games, and photo ops at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. Click here for more information.
- BBQ-n-Blues & Jazz’N the Street Festival (Downtown La Salle): On Friday, Sept. 12 from 4:30–10 p.m., enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and a rib cook-off paired with regional blues acts. On Saturday, Sept. 13 from 4:30–10:30 p.m., jazz takes over with live performances and fireworks to cap the night.
- Paint the Town En Plein Air Festival (Ottawa): The city of Ottawa will turn into a canvas during the En Plein Air Festival, which runs Sept. 12-14. Visit the City of Ottawa Arts Committee’s Facebook page for a complete schedule of weekend events.
- Farmers & Makers Market (Ottawa): Visit downtown Ottawa Saturday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for this outdoor market, which runs Saturdays through Oct. 18. Visit ottawachamberillinois.com/farmers-market for more information.
- Autumn Harvest at Rusty Halo (Ottawa): Visit Rusty Halo, a unique shopping destination set in a model 1920s town, for Autumn Harvest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14. The Autumn Harvest Show will offer antiques and primitives, homemade goodies, jewelry, artwork, custom made items, soaps, home decor, candles and more. Food will be available from Cruisin Concessions and more. Enjoy live music from Tailgate Confessions on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Rusty Halo’s Facebook page for more information.
The Scene