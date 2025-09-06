The Throwbacks to perform in Joliet Rooftop concert series

The Throwbacks will perform live on the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Outdoor Rooftop venue Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by The Throwbacks. )

The Throwbacks will perform live on the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Outdoor Rooftop venue Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Throwbacks will take classic oldies songs from the 1950s and ’60s, and infuse energy and modern song writing into them, according to a news release.

Having played together for many years and having grown up listening to Chicago oldies radio, these tuxedo wearing gentlemen combine high energy rock with music from a bygone era to create a unique and lively show.

Reserved tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket prices start at $13 for museum members and $15 for the general public. General seating is also available.

The venue also has a bar with beer, wine, mixed drinks, soda and water, a snack vendor and access to museum galleries for all paying guests.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815- 723-5201. Walk-ups are welcome while tickets last.