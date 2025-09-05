Food trucks and pop-ups coming to Kane County breweries this fall

Indulge in weekend food trucks at Riverland Brewing Company in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Riverland Brewing Company )

Local breweries often partner with a variety of local food trucks, which has transformed breweries into vibrant culinary destinations, offering patrons a dynamic experience that goes beyond a simple pint.

In Kane County, this pairing is creating a relaxed, social atmosphere where craft beer enthusiasts and foodies can gather to enjoy the best of both worlds in one convenient spot.

Riverlands Brewing Company

Location: 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles

Long tables tailor-made for socializing welcome customers inside Riverlands, which also features a sizable outdoor patio. Rotating food trucks offer a wide array of options to complement such beers as the crisp Kayak Pils or the robust Imperial IPA, White Pointer.

Monday regulars include Flyin’ Hawaiian, serving Korean-style short ribs and sweet malasadas. On Tuesdays, Fernando’s Street Kitchen returns with tacos and the inventive Nacholotes—nacho toppings paired with seasoned grilled corn.

Riverlands Brewing Company (Riverlands Brewing Company )

Other unique offerings include Indaba USA on Sept. 11, known for South African Bunny Chow—a spicy curry served in a hollowed-out loaf of bread—and Waffadilla on Sept. 21, offering cheesy quesadillas cooked in a waffle iron, paired with tangy sauces.

Plank Road Tap Room

Location: 39W149 Plank Road, Elgin

Plank Road Tap Room’s beer garden is set on seven green acres with picnic tables shaded by trees, and two half-mile nature trails. Patrons choose from a curated list of draft beers, wines, and artisan ciders.

Midwest Smoke BBQ pop-ups return Sept. 12, Oct. 10, and 19. The Toasty Cheese truck brings elevated grilled cheeses with ingredients like applewood bacon or chipotle chicken on Sept. 19 and Oct. 24. Wild Fries, topped with pulled pork and mac and cheese—or gyro meat with tzatziki and feta—arrive Sept. 21.

This 21-and-over venue hosts family-friendly hours on Sundays through Oct. 5.

Plank Road Tap Room’s beer garden is set on seven green acres with picnic tables shaded by trees, and two half-mile nature trails. (Photo provided by Plank Road Tap Room)

Brother Chimp Brewing

Location: 1059 W. Orchard Road, North Aurora

The whimsically coiffed ape logo might suggest humor, but this brewery delivers serious flavor. Last year, Brother Chimp earned a gold medal at the World Beer Cup for its Vienna-style lager, Ludwig.

On Sept. 6, 19 and 24, pair a pint with Chuck’s Wood Fired Pizza. Offerings include classics and creative pies like the Farmstand Spinach, topped with greens and garlic cream sauce. Sept. 26 brings Cousins Maine Lobster with lobster rolls served with hand-drawn butter and New England sides.

Sturdy Shelter Brewing

Location: 10 S. Shumway Ave., Batavia

With two spacious floors, cozy wood decor, and river views, Sturdy Shelter radiates “come on in and stay awhile” charm. Its menu spans light pilsners like Francesco and bold options like the Kluber IPA.

Food pop-ups include Good Omen Gyoza on Sept. 7 (think pork and bison dumplings in Szechuan sauce), Barry Sweets with cookies, brownies, and bars on Sept. 12–13, and Pierogi Rig serving Polish-style dumplings Sept. 21.